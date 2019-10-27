Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $70.82. 1,945,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

