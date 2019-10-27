Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 2,627 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $296.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.91 and a 200 day moving average of $270.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

