Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 177,645 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 1.17% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STML shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stemline Therapeutics Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

