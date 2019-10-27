Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115,239 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

