Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 17,731 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for 2.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $105.21 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

