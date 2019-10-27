Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,826,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 346.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 82,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 138,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

TSM stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

