Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 107.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

