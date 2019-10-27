Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.40. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 3,216,879 shares traded.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

