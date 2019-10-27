Enigma Trading Down 3.3% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Enigma has a total market cap of $21.33 million and $1.53 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Kyber Network and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00753850 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Liqui, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Tidex, AirSwap, HitBTC, Hotbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

