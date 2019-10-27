Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,555. Entegris has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Entegris alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.