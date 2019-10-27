Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,410,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4425 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

