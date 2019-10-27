Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $126.18 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

