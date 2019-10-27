Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,029.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

