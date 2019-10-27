Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5,901.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 175,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 201.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 47.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $138.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.666 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

