Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $4,610,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

COR stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

