EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of EPAM opened at $176.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

