EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.38. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,717,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,980,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 250.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 349,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,902. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.