EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. Equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

