ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.