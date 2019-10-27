Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 386,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,432,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 375,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

