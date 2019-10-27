Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.