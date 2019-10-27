eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) rose 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), approximately 1,477,581 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

EVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Monday, August 12th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

