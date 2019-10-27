EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $179,362.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00755740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00161320 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071780 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003360 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,071,314 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.