EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 25.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.51.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,450.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,140. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

