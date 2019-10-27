ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.86-2.98 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.86-2.98 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

