Experian (LON:EXPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of 31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,493.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,392.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

