Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

FITB opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,248,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,751,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

