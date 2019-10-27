Financial Contrast: Cango (NYSE:CANG) versus Benefitfocus (NYSE:BNFT)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cango and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefitfocus 0 5 5 0 2.50

Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $44.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.36%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Cango.

Volatility and Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cango and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million 5.27 $44.03 million $0.31 17.84 Benefitfocus $258.72 million 2.91 -$52.63 million ($1.49) -15.47

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 25.16% 6.22% 4.46% Benefitfocus -19.70% N/A -16.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cango beats Benefitfocus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

