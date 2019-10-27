Financial Contrast: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) vs. AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.56% 11.13% 1.57% AmeriServ Financial 11.36% 7.32% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $455.51 million 5.07 $134.74 million $3.55 12.27 AmeriServ Financial $61.32 million 1.19 $7.77 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

