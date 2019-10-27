Financial Review: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQ:CBWTF)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

24.0% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luna Innovations and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 20.67% 4.97% 3.98% Auxly Cannabis Group -652.13% -21.42% -15.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $42.92 million 3.87 $11.00 million $0.04 147.50 Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 557.72 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.