First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens cut First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 74,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. First Busey has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after buying an additional 241,747 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

