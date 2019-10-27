First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading 7.1% Higher

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 171,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 639,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

