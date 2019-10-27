First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.03%.

INBK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

