First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,273,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 448,634 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 45.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AG opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of -0.03. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

