First Merchants Corp Buys 18,190 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VCU Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 2,600,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,574 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 123,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,538,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

