First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,837,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

