First Merchants Corp Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $107.22 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

