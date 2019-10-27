First Merchants Corp Sells 1,038 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,613,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after buying an additional 254,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

