First Merchants Corp Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.82.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $339.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

