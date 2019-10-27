First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 29.88%.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $4,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

