First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 41,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

