First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after buying an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after buying an additional 1,060,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $257.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

