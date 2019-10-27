First Quadrant L P CA Increases Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 625.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 103,549 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $133.97.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

