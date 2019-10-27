First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.08% of Crocs worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Crocs by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.