First Quadrant L P CA Sells 16,304 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

MAS stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.