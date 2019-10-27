First Quadrant L P CA Sells 3,101 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.42.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $143.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

