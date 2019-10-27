First Quadrant L P CA Sells 55,621 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,621 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,716 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

