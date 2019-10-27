First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

