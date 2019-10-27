FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 176.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,400 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.