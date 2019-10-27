Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 2,602,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

